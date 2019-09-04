Live: 4 injured after dump truck crashes into building

Four people were injured on Wednesday after a dump truck crashed into a medical office building on East Broad Street.

The crash occurred at 3354 E. Broad St. when a large commercial dump truck reportedly left Broad Street and crashed through the front of a chiropractic office.

The driver of the truck was pinned in the cab of the dump truck and a victim was reportedly underneath the front of the truck, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire.

The victim who was underneath the front of the truck has been removed, officials said. The driver was removed shortly after 11 a.m.

Three of the injured victims were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Crews from Columbus, Whitehall and Mifflin Township are assisting in the extrication, Martin said.

No additional information is available about the crash at this time.

