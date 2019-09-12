Police: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Kings Realm Avenue, just south of Refugee Road. Dispatchers with Columbus Police say the suspect was shot and taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

