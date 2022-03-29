COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating numerous thefts at Ulta beauty stores around central Ohio.

CPD report that a man and woman have stolen products from Ulta beauty stores in six separate thefts over the past few months in central Ohio.

Another release from police states that three other suspects have stolen products from Ulta beauty stores in five incidents of theft over the past few months in central Ohio.

Police say these Ulta beauty stores have over $18,000 in losses from these 11 thefts combined.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2091 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Below are surveillance photos released by police.