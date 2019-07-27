Police: North Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

Scene of fatal shooting on Weldon Avenue in north Columbus Friday, July 26.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a shooting in North Columbus left one person dead.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Weldon Avenue just after 8 p.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Dispatchers say the victim was transported by Columbus Fire medics to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

