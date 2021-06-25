Police need the public’s help identifying suspects for assault

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Detectives want the public’s help to identify three suspects in an attack that police are calling an unprovoked assault.

In video from June 12 at 12:48 am at the United Dairy Farmers in the Short North, a man and a woman are standing near the street in the top right-hand corner when a suspect walks up to them.

The suspect hits the man and the victim walks away, only to be chased by a different suspect in a white shirt and blue shorts.

The second suspect strikes the victim to the ground and won’t let the victim get up. Eventually, the suspects are chased away by a much larger man in a dark shirt.

Should you have any information as to what happened here, or the identities of the suspects, contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435 or ZIU@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Police need the public's help identifying suspects for assault

Teenager killed in shooting

Ohio passes Collin's Law

Ohio runner attempts world record

Kevin Miller to fill 72nd Ohio House seat

Ohio to end $300 unemployment benefits

More Local News