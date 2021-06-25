Police need the public’s help identifying suspects for assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Detectives want the public’s help to identify three suspects in an attack that police are calling an unprovoked assault.

In video from June 12 at 12:48 am at the United Dairy Farmers in the Short North, a man and a woman are standing near the street in the top right-hand corner when a suspect walks up to them.

The suspect hits the man and the victim walks away, only to be chased by a different suspect in a white shirt and blue shorts.

The second suspect strikes the victim to the ground and won’t let the victim get up. Eventually, the suspects are chased away by a much larger man in a dark shirt.

Should you have any information as to what happened here, or the identities of the suspects, contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435 or ZIU@columbuspolice.org.