Police: Nearly a dozen vehicles damaged in BB gun shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly a dozen vehicles parked along streets on the north side of Columbus were damaged in a BB gun shooting.

The vehicles parked along Hutchinson Avenue and Nevis Drive were damaged between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday after an unknown person or suspects apparently shot out windows of several vehicles with a BB gun.

All of the vehicles were “very close” to one another, mostly parked along Hutchinson Avenue, police said.

A few of the vehicle were on Nevis Drive, police said.

There were tiny holes in each window that was somewhat still intact.

There were no witnesses to the incident.

There were at nearly a dozen vehicles damaged, but only a few owners were located, according to a police report.

It is also unknown whether the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle.