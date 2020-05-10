Police: Man uses stolen debit card at 2 ATMs in Columbus

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man suspected of using a stolen debit card at multiple ATMs on April 13.

Police say the victim used her debit card to buy gas at a local station.

According to reports, a man skimmed her information from the pump and used it at two ATMs in Columbus and Upper Arlington.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.