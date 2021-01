COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A large screen TV was stolen from a pawn shop in east Columbus.

Investigators said a man broke into Lev’s Pawnshop near the 2700 block of Brice Road and took a large screen TV. The burglary occurred on Dec. 19 around 12:30 a.m.

The suspect left the scene in a pickup truck, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest or indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.