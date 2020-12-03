Police: Man shot during drug deal in Hilltop area

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a drug deal turned into a shooting in the Hilltop area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a 25-year-old male was there buying drugs when two unknown people started arguing behind him, and then shots were fired. The incident occurred near the 700 block of Canonby Place.

Police said the man was shot in the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The victim wasn’t able to identify the suspect. Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools