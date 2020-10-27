Police: Man robs UDF with handgun in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police says a United Dairy Farm was robbed by a male with a semi-auto handgun near the south side, Monday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police says the suspect was purchasing beer at the register when he pulled out a semi-auto handgun and demanded cash from the cashier around 11:26 p.m. at 530 South Hague Road.

Video surveillance shows the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and ripped jeans. The cashier told police he was wearing a black mask, had a birthmark above his right eyebrow, freckles, and a red left eye.

The suspect is 5-foot 6-inches, 160 to 170 pounds, late 30’s to early 40’s, police say

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.