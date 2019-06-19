Police: Man facing rape charge may be tied to more incidents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged with one count of rape may be facing other charges.

Tyrone Dee Smith was in court Tuesday facing charges of rape and kidnapping.

According to police, the incident Smith is currently charged with took place on Champion Avenue and East Long earlier this month.

Smith allegedly draged a 19-year-old woman into a van and threatened to punch her if she continued to struggle. He then allegedly raped her.

Police said this is not the only incident he may face charges for.

According to the prosecutor, “This case has been linked to a DNA profile in three additional cases.”

The prosecutor requested a high bond due to the “repetitive and violent nature of the assault” and for the safety of the community.

Smith’s bond was set at $750,000. His next court date is June 27.

According to the prosecutor, Smith also has a drug conviction on his record.