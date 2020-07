MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a 911 call led police to a body in Marion.

According to the Marion Police Department, a man who identified himself as John Welch called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed a man.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Saint Gallen and found a body. Police said it was determined to be a homicide.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jonathan P. Welch on bond violation charges.

According to police, the investigation is still active.