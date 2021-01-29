Police: Man arrested after committing string of crimes in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was arrested after allegedly committing a string of crimes in West Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Nicholas Wittekind, 34, robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Jan. 20 around 1:55 p.m. Police said he robbed Target, Old Navy, and Michael’s stores the same day as well.

The bank he allegedly robbed was located inside of a Kroger in the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard.”

Police said the suspect walked into the bank and slid a note to the teller, demanding money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white Ford Flex. Police stated that the car was stolen as well.

Police said he also robbed a Big Lots and Kroger on Jan. 19 as well. The value amount of goods and money stolen is unknown at this time.

Current charges are pending. Follow NBC4i.com for more updates.