Police: Major drug trafficker arrested in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities in Marion County have what they’re calling a “major fentanyl trafficker” in custody following an early morning raid.

Members of the area’s drug task force, dubbed MARMET, arrested 23-year old Jorge Moctezuma, of Marion around 7 a.m. on Feb. 18.

While executing the search warrant, police say they found 391 grams of fentanyl and 51 grams of cocaine.

“The fentanyl found during the execution of this search warrant could kill an estimated 195,000 people and this seizure will undoubtedly save lives of Marion residents,” said Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles. Bayles said that making Marion safer includes “aggressively seeking out high level drug traffickers such as we have in this investigation.”

The MARMET Drug Task Force is made of members of the Marion City Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Moctezuma is being held in the Multi-County Correctional Center awaiting formal charges to be filed by the prosecutor’s office.