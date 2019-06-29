Police looking for information in fatal shooting of Hamilton man, 19

HAMILTON, Ohio (CNN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects after a teen was shot dead on a Butler County sidewalk Thursday.

One minute, Shon Walker, 19, was riding his bike down the street. The next, he had a gun pointed to his face.

Walker was shot at point blank range.

“Ma’am, I just watched 2 young men on bicycles unload a gun on this young gentleman out here,” said one caller on a released 9-1-1 tape. He’s laying on the ground. I don’t know if he’s conscious or not.”

The shooting was witnessed by a handful of people, including a group gathered on a nearby front porch.

A stranger at the scene cradeled Walker in her arms after the shooting. She tried to comfort him as he took his last breath.

“And we ran down here and she was holding him and he was gone,” said Cassie Banks, one of Walker’s friends.

Friends recall Walker as a hilarious person who was passionate about his music.

“He was huge in his music, huge,” said friend Skyler Sumner. “I mean, you couldn’t be around the guy without hearing him rap or his lyrics, he was always writing his choruses, listening to beats.”

Above all, friends said Walker was a hard worker. He was so dedicated to his job at Frische’s, he’d walk two miles to get there every day he worked.

“My boss stopped by last night and he was sharing with us that Shon had just come to him and wanted to know what he could do to be better at work, how he could work harder, how he could move up in our company,” Banks said.

“He was taking care of his girlfriend’s children,” Sumner said. “He was a very big role model in their life.”

Banks added Walker was very empethetic to those around him.

“He’s worried about your smile, not his,” she said.