Police investigating purse snatching in south Columbus

News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a robbery at a Kroger in south Columbus from December.

Police said two female suspects offered to help a 68-year-old woman who declined their offer.

The suspects returned later from the store and stole the victim’s purse from their shopping cart, police said. According to reports, three males were with the females and they all fled the scene together in a red four-door vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:52 a.m. at the 3637 South High Street location on the 19th of December.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2095.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools