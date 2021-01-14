Police investigating purse snatching in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police are investigating a robbery at a Kroger in south Columbus from December.

Police said two female suspects offered to help a 68-year-old woman who declined their offer.

The suspects returned later from the store and stole the victim’s purse from their shopping cart, police said. According to reports, three males were with the females and they all fled the scene together in a red four-door vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:52 a.m. at the 3637 South High Street location on the 19th of December.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2095.