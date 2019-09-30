Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District

Police investigating after porn plays on electronic billboard along I-75 near Detroit

News

by: NBC4 Staff, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WCMH) — Drivers along a Michigan Interstate got an eyeful over the weekend when pornographic videos started playing on an electronic billboard.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn,” said Dr. Justin Kammo. “I kind of almost got in an accident.”

It’s not clear how long the video was playing or who was responsible for it playing in the first place. The company that owns it, Outfront Media, shut it down when they learned what was playing, WXYZ reported.

Auburn Hills police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard. They’re still working to figure out how it all happened.

“You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that everyday,” said Kammo.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools