Police investigating after porn plays on electronic billboard along I-75 near Detroit

DETROIT (WCMH) — Drivers along a Michigan Interstate got an eyeful over the weekend when pornographic videos started playing on an electronic billboard.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn,” said Dr. Justin Kammo. “I kind of almost got in an accident.”

It’s not clear how long the video was playing or who was responsible for it playing in the first place. The company that owns it, Outfront Media, shut it down when they learned what was playing, WXYZ reported.

Auburn Hills police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard. They’re still working to figure out how it all happened.

“You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that everyday,” said Kammo.