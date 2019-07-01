Police investigating after dog drags home human remains

SENECA, SC (WYFF/NBC News) South Carolina investigators are working to identify a woman whose skeletal remains were found in the town of Seneca.

Their investigation began on June 17th when a dog brought home a large bone that was determined to be human. During a search that followed a head and torso were found.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office released new information Friday after an autopsy was performed.

Coroner Karl Addis said the remains discovered were in an advanced state of decomposition, so the autopsy was inconclusive and did not provide a cause of death.

Addis estimated the woman died within the last several months up to less than a year. The woman had no teeth and it appeared they had been missing for a while, according to Addis.

She was found wearing an athletic type sports bra, which was a “Be Inspired” brand bra with multiple colors.

