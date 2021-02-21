Police investigate scene where one person was critically shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police detained multiple people early Sunday morning as they investigated a shooting at the Greenwich Townhomes that injured at least one victim.

That victim was taken to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

The call came in before 4:30 Sunday morning of people arguing at a party, then another call of a shooting. The location is the Greenwich Townhomes at Greenwich Street and Northridge Avenue in north Columbus.

Police are currently gathering statements to determine what actually caused the shooting.