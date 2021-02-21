Police investigate scene where one person was critically shot

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police detained multiple people early Sunday morning as they investigated a shooting at the Greenwich Townhomes that injured at least one victim.

That victim was taken to Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

The call came in before 4:30 Sunday morning of people arguing at a party, then another call of a shooting. The location is the Greenwich Townhomes at Greenwich Street and Northridge Avenue in north Columbus.

Police are currently gathering statements to determine what actually caused the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools