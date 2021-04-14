Police identify woman killed near north Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified the woman who was found shot last week on the 3600 block of Maize Rd, and later died.

Sade Payne, 32, was found partially clothed and suffering from a gunshot wound, police say, when they arrived around 5:20 a.m. Dispatch had received several 911 calls of a woman screaming.

Payne was transported to Riverside Methodist hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A victim has not been positively identified, according to police.

This was the 54th homicide in Columbus for 2021.