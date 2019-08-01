Police identify woman killed in Gender Road crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have identified a woman killed in a crash on Gender Road.  

At about 5:22pm, Wednesday, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Gender Road, near Bennell Drive.  

According to police, at 2005 Toyota Highlander, being driven by Letemariam G. Teferi, 34, of Columbus, was traveling northbound on Gender Road, when it went off the roadway. 

The vehicle struck a guardrail several times and crashed at the intersection of Bennel Drive.  

Teferi was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.  

