Police: Help locate 14-year-old boy, last seen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police said a 14-year-old boy was reported missing after leaving his home in north Columbus and they need help locating him.

Mohamed Abdi went missing on Feb. 11 and was last seen leaving his residence on E. 17th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Investigators said he was wearing a black coat, red and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and boots.

He weighs roughly 120 pounds and is 5-foot tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 614-645-4545.