COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police need help locating Dartise Horton, 11, after he ran from home.

According to police, the child left his home in east Columbus around 10 p.m. on Friday.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. Police said he was on foot with no known destination.

Horton is 4-foot 10-inches tall, with brown eyes, and weighs 110 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4624.