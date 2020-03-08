Closings and Delays
Police confiscate counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads worth thousands of dollars

News

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (CNN) — According to Philadelphia Border Patrol agents, they seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes.

U.S Customs and Border Protection say they’ve confiscated more than 1,400 fake ‘Oral-B’ toothbrush heads.

The load is worth more than $12,000 dollars and its the second seize this month according to officials.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized $20,000 and four hundred counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.

Agents say the latest seizure came from Turkey.

