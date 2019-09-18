Police confirm 2nd shooter in Ladd-Peebles mass shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Public Safety Director James Barber confirms that a second person fired during a mass shooting at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile. Nine people were shot at the stadium on August 30th.

Ballistics test results just back show there were two guns fired from two different locations. Barber says they initially suspected two gunmen, but the bullets collected could have been fired from the same gun. The bullets are 9mm and .380 rounds. But Barber says the ballistics tests showed they were indeed fired from different guns in different locations.

Also, further review of surveillance video showed that one of the victims dropped after 17-year-old suspect Deangelo Parnell stopped firing his gun. Director Barber says the second person who fired may have been firing in self-defense, but that won’t be known until they track that person down. Police are working to speak to everyone who was in the area of the shooting to track down the second shooter. A grand jury would also decide if some of the charges against Parnell will be dropped since he did not shoot one of the victims.

Nine people were shot at the game between Williamson and LeFlore High Schools on August 30th. Parnell, 17, is currently charged with nine counts of attempted murder.