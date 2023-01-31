COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a student’s family member allegedly assaulted a Columbus City School bus driver Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the 100 block of Belvidere Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m.

The parent or family member of a Columbus schools student assaulted the driver while the bus was stopped dropping off students, according to district spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant.

The driver was treated at the scene, and a supervisor continued the bus route to drop off the students.

Several students were on the bus at the time, a district spokesperson said.

According to the district, the suspect left the scene before the police arrived.

“We are working with the school administrator to notify the families of those students that witnessed the incident,” Bryant said. “We are also working with Columbus Police as they investigate.”