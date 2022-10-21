Two people are in custody after a police chase led to a crash and a closure of a west Columbus intersection.

At around 4 a.m. Friday, Franklin County deputies attempted to stop a car because the tags weren’t visible. The driver, however, did not stop and continued to drive away.

The car eventually crashed into a pole at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Industrial Mile in . The car and pole were damaged, and several power lines were down, forcing the intersection to close.

Charges are pending for a man and a woman, who were taken into custody, after which several weapons were discovered in the car.

The intersection, now open, was closed for about two hours while crews cleared power lines and debris from the crash.