Police: Burglar steals empty cash register during burrito shop break-in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a man who broke into a local burrito shop and took the cash register didn’t get away with much.

Around 7:30 a.m. on July 11, a white male smashed the glass front door of Big Mamma’s Burritos on the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue, according to investigators. Surveillance video shows him dash inside to the counter and pick up a cash register before leaving.

Although the man caused a lot of damage to the door, his burglary was bungled because the cash register was completely empty.

Anyone with information about the break-in or the man’s identity is asked to contact Det. Ryan in the Columbus Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2082 or email a tip to mryan@columbuspolice.org.