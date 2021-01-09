Police: Bullet narrowly misses man as gunfire erupts at party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say bullets struck two homes and narrowly missed a man outside of a house party early this morning.

Officers were dispatched to E. 17th Avenue after multiple neighbors called about gunfire coming from the party, which was reported to be non-COVID compliant.

Upon arrival, police say multiple party-goers began fleeing the residence through first-floor windows and doors.

Police now believe the shooting may have involved two groups of people firing at each other outside of the home.

A 20-year old man was nearly hit by a bullet that smashed his car window as he sat outside the house. At least two homes in the area were also struck.

Police are asking for the public’s help with information on the incident by calling 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS (8477).