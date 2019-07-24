Police: Break-in suspects too late donning disguises

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for three break-in suspects who disguised themselves after they were already caught on camera.

It happened July 10 at the Donatos Pizza at 1000 Thurman Avenue.

Police say three juvenile suspects were caught on camera walking around the shop. Police said they moved to the side, put shirts over their heads and used a brick to break into the drive-thru window.

One of the suspects took some drinks and a cash register, police said.

Anyone with info on any or all of these burglary suspects is asked to contact Det. Sharma at 614-645-2072 or ssharma@columbuspolice.org.