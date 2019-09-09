Police arrest suspect in south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested the suspect accused of killing a man in June in the Franklinton area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Alexis Leon Byrd, 34, was arrested September 5 and charged with the shooting death of Sebastian Watkins.

Police state that on June 3, officers were called to the 800 block of Greenfield Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Watkins, 34, lying on the sidewalk outside an apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

Watkins was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police state that Byrd was arrested at 3:15am, Thursday, at a home on E. 23rd Avenue.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.