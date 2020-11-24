Police arrest 19-year-old suspect in Days Inn murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police says 19-year-old Said Maki Said was arrested, who’s accused of shooting and killing someone at a motel in north Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says SWAT officers arrested the suspect, Monday afternoon.

Said is suspected of shooting two people at the Days Inn Hotel, 1700 Clara Street, on Nov. 19 around 1:15 a.m.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim, Galat H. Dahir was transported to the Grant Medical Center, where he later died around 4:30 a.m. The second victim, a 24-year-old, was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Said’s arraignment is scheduled for at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

