COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in New York City have arrested an armed Ohio man in a subway station near Times Square, according to NBC News.

Quoting law enforcement sources, NBC reports that the man appeared to have a semi-automatic rifle, and had ammunition in a backpack, as well as a gas mask.

Law enforcement officials also say it appears the man claimed that he possessed the weapon lawfully.

No word yet on where in Ohio the man is from.

NBC4 will have updates as they become available.