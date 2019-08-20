Police: 4 wanted for stealing $1,000+ in merchandise from adult store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for four people who stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from an adult store.

According to investigators, it happened just before midnight the evening of Aug. 12 at the Lions Den on the 1100 block of Alum Creek Drive. Surveillance video shows a black man and black woman enter the store. A short time later, a white female entered and then a white male.

The four individuals are seen walking around the store, handling clothing and other merchandise. Police say they left without paying for any of the items.

Anyone with information about the identity of any suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact Columbus Police Det. Sharma at 614-645-2072.