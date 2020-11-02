Police: 21-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says a 21-year-old female was injured a shooting near the 5000 block of Riding Club Lane.

The victim told police she heard several shots from outside the bar when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital with a gunshot wound to the elbow. She’s in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.