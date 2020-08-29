Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Pickerington

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

The Pickerington Police Department says Christian Atkins, 12, has been missing since August 26.

Police believe he was taken by his non-custodial mother, Shevvan Atkins. They say her parenting privileges were suspended on August 28.

She was seen driving a 2018 Silver Ford EcoSport with the Ohio plate, GJL7075.

According to police, the missing 12-year-old is 5-foot 2-inches tall, 120 pounds, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Mario shirt and black sweatpants. His shoes are black, white, and orange.

Police ask anyone with information to call (614) 575-6911.