Polaris Fashion Place transforms parking lot into free drive-in theater

COLUMBUS, (WCMH) – Polaris Fashion Place is transforming its parking lot into a drive-in theater to host a series of drive-in movies known as a Free Cinema under the Stars.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, audiences can drive into the JCPenney parking lot at Polaris Fashion Place to enjoy a family-friendly film. Cars will be admitted starting at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m. Guests will not be admitted to the parking lot after 9:15 p.m. The series will run through June 13, weather permitting. Guests can secure their free tickets in advance through this Eventbrite link.

When guests arrive, cars will be directed to a spot safely spaced from other visitors and tune their radio to a designated station for audio streaming from their own cars. With health and safety as the top priority, teams will ensure community members stay inside or within arms-length of their cars while they watch the movie. Guests will also have the opportunity upon entry to make a donation to the Salvation Army in order to give back to the local community.

The movie lineup includes:

· Wednesday, June 10: “The Lego Batman Movie”

· Thursday, June 11: “Paddington”

· Friday, June 12: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

· Saturday, June 13: “Sonic the Hedgehog”

“As part of the fabric of Central Ohio, we have been inspired by the resilience of our neighbors,” said Tamra Bower, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “It is a privilege to welcome guests to this classic drive-in experience and provide a safe way for our community to share a summer evening together for a good cause.”

This new, free series is presented by Polaris Fashion Place’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, in partnership with The Arts District. The Arts District will be using the latest technology and their team of artists and engineers to transform exterior spaces into social distancing-safe cinemas.

“We are thrilled to partner with Washington Prime Group on this initiative as a way to give back to the community through free, social distancing-friendly movie screenings,” said Mark Robert, Arts District CEO. “The Arts District is a new cultural exhibition and entertainment complex opening in malls across the country in 2021. We are excited to announce that we will begin this rollout with Washington Prime Group properties.”

Prior to COVID-19, The Arts District planned to launch permanent locations and animate the exteriors of Washington Prime Group malls – such as Polaris Fashion Place – with interactive content making it appear to come to life. By changing gears slightly and using the same technology, the partnership is able to provide a night out at the movies.