Poisonous, deadly weeds blooming in central Ohio

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — When you are out picking wildflowers, working in your yard, or weeding the garden, beware — wild parsnip and poison hemlock are growing.

Poison hemlock looks a lot like Queen Ann’s Lace, but there are significant differences to help you recognize it.

Queen Ann’s Lace has stems similar to daisies. Its flowers are super flat on top. The plant typically stays below four feet in height.

Queen Anne’s Lace

Poison hemlock looks like it branches out. The flowers are round on top. This plant can grow to be more than six feet tall.

Poison Hemlock

Poison Hemlock center

“Because it’s such a prolific seed producer, it can rise to a huge infestation pretty quickly,” said Joe Boggs, an assistant professor of entomology with the Ohio State University extension office in Hamilton County.

The season for the weeds has passed in southern Ohio, according to Boggs, but the toxic flowering weeds are maturing right now in central Ohio.

How scared should you be? The sap is not airborne. You have to actually get it on your skin.

There is another poisonous weed growing in the area called wild parsnip. This weed gets to be about as tall as poison hemlock and has a golden yellow color. The stem has blotchy purple spots.

Wild parsnip

Wild parsnip

The poison from this plant has to be ingested in order to cause injury. That could mean getting the sap on your hands and then rubbing your eyes, mouth, ears or nose.

“It has to get into your body in some form or fashion,” said Boggs. “ It is the Hemlock made famous by Socrates. It is what he drank.“

Basically, wear gloves when doing yard work, keep your hands or potentially exposed areas away from your mouth, ears, eyes, nose, or open cuts and wounds. Wash your hands when finished in the yard.

If you are not sure if a plant is poisonous or not, you may email questions and pictures to the OSU agriculture office.

“What we’re trying to do is help people identify it,“ said Boggs. “ If you have it in your yard, get rid of it, tell your friends about it, so we can limit exposure.”

You can read Bogg’s article for the Buckeye Yard & Garden online here: https://bygl.osu.edu/node/1321