Poison center: More children hospitalized after eating vaping products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -The Central Ohio Poison Center is seeing a spike in the number of kids admitted to the hospital for eating e-liquids in Ohio.

E-liquid is a nicotine product used to vape. A lot of these products smell, look and taste like candy and kids are eating it and being poisoned.

In Ohio, the cases went from more than 60 cases in 2017 to more than 100 in 2019. The director at the poison center says that level of nicotine can cause seizures, comas and even death in kids. All it takes is a teaspoon or less.



If you think your child ingested vape liquid, you can call poison control at 1-800-222-1222