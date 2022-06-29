A weak cold front will push some cloud cover into the northern part of the state before the front dissipates, leaving skies mainly sunny this afternoon. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern, featuring loads of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s, with comfortable humidity.

As the high shifts east Thursday, readings will reach the low 90s, with increasing humidity. Indications are for very warm and sticky day Friday for Red, White & Boom. Scattered showers and storms will be around, but there should be plenty of dry hours with spotty coverage.

A cold front will approach late Friday night and Saturday morning, with a better chance for widespread showers and storms. The front will exit the region early Sunday, with a few lingering showers across the southern half of the state.

Slightly cooler and less humid is expected for the latter portion of the Fourth of July weekend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, warmer. High 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 63

Thursday: Sunny, hot. High 90

Red, White & Boom!: Partly cloudy, muggy, few storms. High 91 (69)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms likely. High 85 (70)

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers. High 85 (67)

Fourth of July: Sunny, warm. High 88 (65)

Tuesday: Hot, humid, few storms. High 90 (70)