High pressure will build over the Great Lakes this weekend, providing a pleasant northwesterly flow and much lower humidity, and sunny skies. Highs will only reach the middle 70s, and morning lows will dip into the pleasant low 50s, with upper 40s in the cooler spots.

Some clouds will develop Sunday, but skies will be generally sunny. A warm front will pass north of the region late Sunday night as low pressure moves across southern Canada, accompanied by a band of cloudiness and possibly a sprinkle. Winds will shift to the southwest Monday, initiating a warming trend, with highs rebounding into the mid-80s

The heat will return next week in time for the first official day of summer on Tuesday, with an isolated storm chance. Scattered afternoon storms are likely with a weak cold front Wednesday. Hot weather will linger into next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 75

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 50

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 76

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 85 (59)

Tuesday: Sunny, hot. High 93 (64)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, muggy, storms p.m. High 94 (74)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 91 (70)

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot. High 90 (68)