Plasma protocol approved, will help identify people most at risk of dying from COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said he received a text on Tuesday from Dr. Dean Kereiakes from the Linder Center for Research and Education at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati with some good news regarding the coronavirus. Dr. Kereisakes informed Husted that The Chris Hospital has plasma protocol in place for people who are most at risk for death of COVID-19.

“This allows healthcare workers to identify those individuals earlier and treat them earlier, which they believe will help save lives,” Husted said.

Husted said Dr. Kereiakes and his team received FDA approval on Tuesday night.

“Now, they are taking this state wide to the hospitals across the state who are prepared to use this tool,” Husted said. “We have some amazing medical innovators in this state. We all know that, but you’re seeing it come along so quickly during this difficult time and we know that this is going to save lives.”