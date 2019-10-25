Live Now
Funeral for congressman and civil rights champion Elijah Cummings

Pint-sized patients participate in NICU costume contest

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WI (WGBA) Some “boo-tiful” babies in Green Bay, Wisconsin are ready for Halloween!

The Aurora Baycare Medical Center’s NICU wing is holding a costume contest for its pint-sized patients.

On Thursday, nurses squeezed the preemies into outfits that their parents brought, or that staff provided.

The NICU posted pictures of the newborns on its Facebook page, and asked people to vote on the cutest babies of the bunch.

The hospital will be giving out prizes to the proud parents who picked the “spook-tacular” costumes on November 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools