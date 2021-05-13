Pink Party with a purpose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– It IS the middle of May, and in a couple of days tens of thousands of people will see a whole lot of pink in Central Ohio.

For the second year in a row, the pandemic is breaking up the Susan G. Komen “Race for a Cure.”

The Columbus race is one of the largest and best in the Midwest to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help find a cure for breast cancer. Last year, only small groups got together with social distance for the cause.

This year, one group is giving the LGBTQ community love and attention to make sure they are getting the care they need.

“You can make it your own party for sure you don’t have that really just celebrate,” said Alyncia Mason with Susan G. Komen.

The event is this Saturday. Check out their website for information to register. The deadline is Friday, May 14. So get your team together for the pinkest party with a purpose.