Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
U.S. & World
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Politics
The Spectrum
Heartbreak in Dayton
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Fighting 126
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Apps
Top Stories
Worthington man charged with 5th OVI offense
Top Stories
Homeless woman’s opera rendition goes viral
Pineapple jack-o-lantern tutorial
Motorcyclist killed in Madison Co. crash while trying to avoid deer
Las Vegas massacre anniversary sparks debate on gun control
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Record Heat Today, Fall Returns Later this Week
Top Stories
Record setting heat to start October
Top Stories
Record breaking heat to start October
A return to summer to start the week
Strong storms blow through Pickaway Co., leaving damage in their wake
Scattered storms diminish, heat will follow to start the week
Live
Traffic
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
Outsmart Smalley
The Big Game
Blue Jackets
NFL
MLB
NBA
MLS
Top Stories
Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
Top Stories
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Browns welcomed home with water arch as plane lands in Cleveland
CBJ cancels final preseason game
Ohio State moves up to No. 4 in AP Top 25 college football poll
Local 4 You
Stuff the Backpack 2019
Clear the Shelters
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
MeTV
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
3 Ways to Make Shopping Easier
Top Stories
Recipes to Celebrate Family Bake Night
Reversing Mid-Life Weight Gain
Linking Service Dogs to Military Veterans
Delicious, Healthy Meal and Snack Ideas
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
15
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
CDCFC Head Start
1
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Columbus City Schools
2
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Columbus Collegiate Academy - Dana
3
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Columbus Collegiate Academy - Main
4
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Graham Elementary & Middle
5
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Horizon Science Academy H.S.
6
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Horizon Science Academy M.S.
7
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Horizon Science Academy Primary School
8
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Kids Care Elementary
9
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Patriot Preparatory Academy
10
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
Renaissance Academy
11
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
The Charles School at ODU
12
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
The Graham School on Indianola
13
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
United Preparatory Academy - Main
14
of
/
15
Closings & Delays
United Preparatory Academy - State
15
of
/
15
Pineapple jack-o-lantern tutorial
News
Posted:
Oct 1, 2019 / 07:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2019 / 02:06 PM EDT
Happy Hula-ween!🎃
Interactive Radar
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Doctors and cops among 277 arrested in human trafficking, online prostitution sting in Florida
Police: Man upset with neighbor dispute shoots wife, step-son then himself
Columbus City Schools, Rennaissance Academy closed Tuesday due to high temperatures, humidity
1-year-old girl in Georgia AMBER Alert found safe
Student charged for bringing gun to South High School Monday
Today's Central OH Forecast
Record Heat Today, Fall Returns Later this Week
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa