Pike County murders: Pre-trial hearing scheduled today for grandmother

Rita Jo Newcomb is scheduled to appear in a Pike County courtroom on charges related to the Rhoden family slayings.

Newcomb faces obstruction of justice, perjury and forgery charges.

She is the mother of Angela Wagner and the grandmother of George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.

Four people were arrested in November for the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016.

George “Billy” Wagner III, 47

Angela Wagner, 48

George Wagner IV, 27

Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26

The suspects are facing eight counts each of aggravated murder, with death penalty specifications.