Pike County murders: Pre-trial hearing scheduled today for George Wagner IV

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — George Wagner IV is scheduled to appear in a Pike County courtroom on Wednesday.

George Wagner IV is one of four people accused in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden Family in 2016.

Law enforcement officials say that a custody dispute could be a possible motive for the killings.

George Wagner IV, his parents and brother have pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the 2016 shootings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family in Pike County.