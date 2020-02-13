Picky eater? A local tasting event challenges kids to discover new foods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No matter if you have a picky eater — or a budding foodie — an upcoming event at the North Market promises to make food an “adventure” and offers fun for the whole family.

Kids will get the VIP treatment, complete with their own badge and passport, as they “travel” around North Market nibbling up bite-sized foods representing cuisines of different countries.

Event Details:

WHEN: SATURDAY | FEBRUARY 22, 2020 | noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: North Market: 59 Spruce Street | Columbus, Ohio

COST: Free and open to the public

This event is put together by Kalamata Kitchen a “kids food adventure brand” with a “mission to help kids learn about new cultures through adventures with food.”

According to a brand representative kids, “have a blast and try things they’d normally say NO to — to much surprise by parents! ;)”

The event is free and any profits generated from book/product sales will be donated to Mid-Ohio Food Bank.