Pickerington schools move to virtual graduation

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — As the state deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio’s Board of Education is saying schools should have virtual graduation ceremonies as opposed to traditional ceremonies.

In a statement posted online, the board of education also says those virtual ceremonies should happen on or close to the original dates.

“I don’t get to have that moment that I know that I’ve worked for 13 years to get here,” said Haley Porter, a senior at Pickerington Central. “It just got taken away.”

She says Pickerington had planned to have a traditional ceremony later in the summer but changed course after the state board of education came out with its announcement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we believe, based on the state of Ohio Department of Education statement and the Governor’s recent directives, that our graduation options are limited to holding virtual graduation ceremonies for our two high schools this year, in place of traditional ceremonies, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pickerington’s Superintendent and Board of Education President posted in an online statement.

The district says it is still looking for creative ways to honor the class of 2020.

“Even though we’re still getting our diploma, it’s not the same not walking across the stage,” said Lawson Vaugh, a senior at Pickerington North.

Columbus City Schools have not posted any official announcement about graduation plans but a district spokesperson tells NBC4 they are hoping to finalize plans soon. Some other districts have also posted about figuring out their plans.