Pickerington schools disciplines administrators, invests in training

Pickerington schools issues the results of its investigation into two administrators.

Pickerington, Ohio (WCMH) — Pickerington schools has disciplined two administrators for comments on social media during the tense times of civil unrest this summer.

The Pickerington Local School District announced it conducted investigations into both administrators, and found each had violated Board Policy 7540.04 on social media. However, details of how they were disciplined were not immediately available.

Both people signed agreements accepting disciplinary consequences for their actions, and acknowledging what they’d done, the school district said.

“Procedurally, the District handled the two matters the same up to the point where one required the Board of Education to take action on a pending change of assignment that the administrator voluntarily agreed to forego,” the school district said on its website.

PLSD said it took steps to show it values diversity, reviewed the Board Policy with employees and gave professional development for social media. The district also used a consultant to provide racial sensitivity training to 1,200 employees, and created a Citizen’s Advisory Committee to address diversity and inclusion.

The district created a new committee on respect, inclusion, diversity and equity, as well as re-vamped procedures to govern future investigations.

“Not everyone will be happy with the decisions that have been made, but we believe the mutually agreed-upon resolutions were fair,” PLSD said on its website. “Our plan is to move forward in a proactive manner that allows us to learn from our mistakes, while increasing our capacity to lead in a diverse community.”